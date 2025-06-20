Space Space Security Technology & Innovation The Gulf Report Print this page A guide to national security space trends in the GCC By AzurX and Graham Brookie

A report from AzurX in cooperation with the Atlantic Council

Today’s space industry is hardly recognizable from its early beginnings. Once dominated by singular moonshots from select governments, the infinite beyond is filling up with more innovation and more stakeholders. The technology underpinning a vibrant space community has lowered barriers to entry, allowing a broader group of governments and industry to develop a growing ecosystem of orbital applications with far-reaching impacts on everyday life.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are hardly newcomers to this field, but they are gaining momentum in modern manufacturing and digital capabilities to become important geopolitical drivers in today’s space market. In this timely report, AzurX provides a comprehensive picture of the innovative strategies, ambitious missions, and inspiring visions propelling GCC nation space programs to new heights.

How are Middle Eastern governments securing partnerships with international space companies? How do today’s space programs alter diplomatic alliances and disrupt security dynamics? Which dual-use technologies promise to revolutionize daily life in the Middle East? This paper offers answers to these and other pressing questions about the space industry in the Gulf.

To read the full report, contact AzurX at space@azurx.com.

Image: Credit: NASA via Unsplash