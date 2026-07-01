From cloud to kill zone: How Ukraine rewired naval warfare for the age of algorithmic warfare

The Russia–Ukraine War is not only a conflict of platforms but also a war of smart networks. Drones, artificial intelligence (AI), satellite communications, cloud infrastructure, private technology firms, and battlefield data have fused into a new military reality. Ukraine’s experience shows algorithmic warfare is not abstract; it is already shaping targeting, command and control (C2), force adaptation, and maritime sea denial. Nowhere is this clearer than in the Black Sea. Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels have turned robotic warfare, digital resilience, and rapid innovation into operational success against the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Russia-Ukraine War as an incubator of AI-boosted algorithmic warfare

Ukraine did not ask to become a hybrid war laboratory. Nor did Russia launch its “special military operation” with the intent to drone-ize its military – referring to generating a drone-heavy force. Nonetheless, the Russia–Ukraine War has emerged as a defining case study for military science. This is a new battlespace shaped by the fusion of AI, algorithmic warfare, robotic systems, space assets, and machine-speed decision cycles.

Ukraine’s war has also revealed a parallel track in the new fog of war: whose business is warfighting now? The fusion of conventional military power with private technology ecosystems is striking. By early 2024, at least eighteen US high-tech firms were supporting Ukraine’s combat operations or civilian resilience. SpaceX provided communications through Starlink. Maxar, Planet, and BlackSky delivered intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data. AI firms such as PrimerAI and Recorded Future generated intelligence from open and technical sources. This integration has been actively orchestrated. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s former minister of digital transformation and now minister of defense, used global visibility to mobilize support. He used platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) for information operations and diplomacy. Public appeals, praise, and pressure sparked competition among firms, turning attention into action. The Starlink episode, in which Elon Musk responded positively within hours, illustrates a new era of defense diplomacy.

A new defense ecosystem

Ukraine’s wartime technological transformation has been driven by the state and a dense ecosystem of private technology firms, start-ups, volunteer engineers, and Western commercial partners. Kyiv moved away from traditional defense industrial timelines. It favored rapid battlefield adaptation, powered by civilian innovation networks that connected frontline operators with software developers and drone manufacturers. Platforms such as Brave1 linked combat formations with start-ups able to test and refine systems under real combat conditions. This trend accelerated feedback loops between the battlefield and industry. Rather than depending solely on legacy defense contractors, Ukraine integrated commercial technologies, open-source software, cloud infrastructure, and consumer electronics into military applications with remarkable speed. This decentralized ecosystem enabled rapid progress in targeting software, electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures, autonomous navigation, and low-cost drone production.

Western private-sector firms also became deeply involved in Ukraine’s digital battlespace. Cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google helped preserve state continuity by migrating Ukrainian government data and digital services to resilient Western cloud architecture after the Russian invasion. At the operational level, companies such as Palantir Technologies provided AI-enabled battlefield analytics, sensor fusion, and targeting support. These capabilities increasingly compressed Ukrainian kill chains. Ukrainian battlefield management systems evolved into data-centric command architectures. They could integrate drone feeds, satellite imagery, artillery coordination, and ISR processing in near real time. Commercial satellite providers and growing low-Earth-orbit communications networks also enabled resilient connectivity during heavy Russian EW. Much of this digital and real-time input, collected through AI-centric systems such as the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Avengers, now feeds into smart battle networks, especially Delta.

The naval drone campaign is not separate from Ukraine’s algorithmic warfare revolution; it is one of its clearest operational expressions. Private industry has helped turn Ukraine into one of the world’s largest wartime drone-production ecosystems. Ukrainian companies moved from small-scale drone experimentation to industrial-scale manufacturing of uncrewed aerial, naval, and ground systems. Start-ups and volunteer engineering communities contributed to long-range strike drones and maritime systems such as the MAGURA series. They also worked on AI-enabled targeting applications and semi-autonomous operational concepts designed to operate in heavily contested electromagnetic environments.

Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) therefore depend on the same ecosystem that powers Kyiv’s wider digital war effort: resilient connectivity, drone feeds, commercial satellite services, AI-enabled targeting support, rapid software adaptation, and accelerated feedback loops between frontline units and private developers. In the Black Sea, these components turned small explosive craft into networked weapons, enabling Ukraine to contest a superior fleet. The conflict demonstrated how data-centric warfare can produce strategic effects at sea.

“Keep your ship out of the surf and spray”, or naval drones will turn the sea into a kill zone

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, drone warfare has been central to Ukraine’s defense. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have kept Russian ground forces on static lines. They have also carried the war back to Moscow through long-range aerial attacks.

By March 2022, Russia’s opening assault had nearly destroyed what remained of Ukraine’s navy after the 2014 occupation of Crimea. Russian naval operations in the Black Sea posed two major threats: a blockade of Ukraine’s seaborne trade or the capture of Odessa by ground and amphibious forces. Ukraine needed to move fast. The first publicly reported Ukrainian USV attack came in October 2022, eight months after the invasion began. That strike presaged a USV-centered sea-denial campaign.

The theater amplified the logic of asymmetric robotic naval warfare. The Black Sea is roughly 630 nautical miles wide. Odessa to Sevastopol takes less than twelve hours at fifteen knots, about five hours at thirty knots, and less than four hours for a Sea Baby at nearly fifty knots. USVs therefore extended Ukraine’s sea-denial capability beyond the 162-nautical-mile range of shore-based Neptune missiles across the region.

In the October 2022 attack, Ukrainian surface drones penetrated Russian defenses, reaching deep into Sevastopol Harbor and even targeting important platforms. The raid foreshadowed a shift in the war. Since then, Ukraine’s naval drones have helped change the balance of power in the Black Sea. Russia’s fleet is now largely defensive. Its major surface combatants operate cautiously, if at all. This is a modern example of an asymmetric threat imposing costs on a larger navy. The popular saying that Russia has lost warships to a country without a navy, in a land war, holds some truth. A fleet built for sea control now finds itself confined, dispersed, and shielded behind layered harbor defenses.

The evolution of Kyiv’s naval robots is equally critical. Ukrainian USVs entered the battlefield as small, explosive-laden craft fitted with cameras. In many cases, they were basic enough to be built in garages rather than large shipyards. According to available writings, the key enabler was resilient two-way satellite connectivity, including networks such as Starlink. These links allowed operators to steer, navigate, and target remotely throughout the mission. Human-in-the-loop control proved particularly valuable because it provided more adaptability and faster fielding than fully autonomous systems. Ukraine has increasingly experimented with automation, especially in the terminal attack phase in which EW can disrupt communications. Still, dependable connectivity remained the foundation that enabled rapid operational deployment from the beginning.

As of 2026, Ukraine has done what once seemed almost unthinkable in naval warfare: without a major fleet of its own, it has broken the aggressor’s grip over waters. Roughly 30 percent of Russia’s combat assets, centered on the Black Sea Fleet, had been destroyed or badly damaged.

Ukrainian naval drone proliferation has now reached new horizons in concept of operations (CONOPS) generation and weapon systems configuration—including cross-domain drone warfare. For example, around the Kinburn Spit, a narrow Russian-held stretch of Mykolaiv Oblast projecting into the Black Sea near the Dnipro River’s mouth, Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels (USV) appear to be taking on a new mission set. According to the Russian Telegram channel “Archangel of Special Forces,” which has more than 1 million subscribers, Ukraine has been using USVs fitted with first-person view (FPV) drones and Shmel thermobaric rocket launchers to attack Russian positions along the coast.

In April 2026, an elite Ukrainian drone force destroyed a Russian Shahed UAV with an interceptor drone launched from an unmanned surface vessel, marking the first engagement of its kind in the new era of drone-on-drone warfare. Footage released on the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s official X account showed the milestone, which the ministry attributed to combat missions at sea by the USV division of the 412th Nemesis Brigade.

What does it mean for NATO and US-Turkish defense cooperation?

Ukraine’s merger of algorithmic warfare and robotic naval warfare carries direct implications for NATO.

Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has pursued a digital survival strategy by moving critical state data and services to Western cloud infrastructure. It transferred more than ten petabytes by mid-2022. In the meantime, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have accumulated millions of annotated images through tens of thousands of missions. Ukraine is now poised to become the first nation to formalize a military data-sharing arrangement, opening a new chapter in defense cooperation. Kyiv’s partners will receive controlled access to battlefield datasets to train AI-enabled systems. The data will be tailored to their specific development needs, while the full battlefield database clusters remain under strict Ukrainian government control. The arrangement will likely also cover joint analytics, model training, and the development of new technological capabilities.

For NATO allies, Kyiv’s opening could prove highly valuable. No exercise or simulation can reproduce this depth of real-world combat data, especially in an era shaped by drone warfare and AI-enabled battle networks. If used effectively, it can accelerate high-tempo warfighting capabilities, shorten learning cycles, and improve operational readiness across the Alliance.

This dynamic can also create future gains for the US–Turkish military partnership—particularly in naval warfare, in which deterrence, maritime domain awareness, and uncrewed systems now intersect directly. Turkey and the United States are already among NATO’s major USV producers, giving both allies a practical industrial and operational foundation for deeper cooperation. In this context, US–Turkey–Ukraine trilateral cooperation in the USV sector could turn Ukraine’s battlefield lessons into shared design, testing, counter-EW, autonomous navigation, and CONOPS development.

Can Kasapoğlu, PhD, is a nonresident senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, and a Senior Eisenhower Fellow at the NATO Defense College. Follow him on X @ckasapoglu1.

Explore other issues

Explore the program

Within the Atlantic Council’s longstanding commitment to strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the Atlantic Council Turkey Program conducts research, provides thought leadership, and offers a platform for strategic dialogue between the US, Turkey, and NATO allies to address the region’s toughest challenges and explore opportunities, including in the fields of energy, business & trade, technology, defense, and security. Learn more

Image: A Ukrainian serviceman of the 25th Airborne Brigade looks at a Vampire, a heavy unmanned aerial vehicle, during its flight near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 5, 2025. (REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)