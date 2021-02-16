Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

Iraq: A road map for recovery

In-Depth Research & Reports by C. Anthony Pfaff

Arabic English Iraq Middle East Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense

A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag as another gestures while they gather to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Download PDF
تحميل العربية

Iraq faces a range of complex and interrelated challenges across the political, socioeconomic, and security sectors. The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and the Atlantic Council’s Iraq Initiative, with support from DT Institute, convened a US-Europe-Iraq Track II Dialogue beginning in March 2020 and continued through virtual venues through December 2020. The dialogue brought together experts from the United States, Europe, and Iraq for a series of workshops to identify policies to help address Iraq’s cross-sector governance challenges. The attendees included a mix of former and current high-level officials and experts, all of whom are committed to a better future for Iraq.

In a new report, Iraq: A roadmap for recovery, Dr. C. Anthony Pfaff outlines some of the most important discussions, findings, and recommendations of the dialogue. 

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

9:00am

C. Anthony Pfaff

Nonresident Senior Fellow

