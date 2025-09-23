Africa Economy & Business Resilience & Society Report Print this page The critical minerals boom is an opportunity to integrate public health into mining operations By Connor Gregory, Ciara M. Weets, and Rebecca Katz

Bottom lines up front Surging global interest in critical minerals presents a rare opportunity to fully embed public health protections into mining operations.

Mining companies that invest in disease surveillance, health infrastructure, and pandemic preparedness protect their bottom line and their social license to operate.

Development corridors like the Lobito Corridor can serve as testing grounds for cross-border health cooperation and integrated approaches to mining regulation.

As the global critical minerals race heats up, resource-rich African countries once again face a double-edged opportunity to harness a wave of investment and economic opportunity in the mining sector, while avoiding resource-curse pitfalls and advancing public health.

Global demand is booming for cobalt, copper, lithium, and other minerals important for the transition away from fossil fuels, and as a result, Africa is central to the global push for cleaner energy and supply chain diversification. But realizing the full potential of this moment requires more than just mineral extraction: It requires intentional and creative solutions that elevate public health as a strategic priority for investors, mining companies, and African governments.

From occupational hazards to infectious disease outbreaks, the African mining sector has a checkered public health legacy. But in this new report, Rebecca Katz, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security, shows that the current moment is a chance to change that. The wave of geopolitical attention and capital investment presents opportunities to strengthen health systems, surveillance, and regional cooperation across the continent. Realizing these benefits will require deliberate action and to ensure such projects deliver on their full promise, public health should be prioritized as a core consideration, not a peripheral concern.

The global race to secure critical mineral supply chains has drawn strategic attention and amid this shifting geopolitical landscape, public health represents one potential avenue through which new entrants might differentiate themselves from incumbents.

In addition to providing recommendations for key stakeholders, this report explores the intersection of mining and public health in Africa, spotlighting the Lobito Corridor and other prominent mining-driven development corridors and their implications for public health.

Image: Artisanal miners work at a cobalt mine-pit in Tulwizembe, Katanga province, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 25, 2015. Photo by Kenny Katombe via Reuters.