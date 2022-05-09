Hide
International Organizations Middle East Politics & Diplomacy

In the News

May 9, 2022

Charai in the National Interest: “Under William J. Burns, the CIA Is Back”

By Atlantic Council

Few predicted that the CIA’s constant release of intelligence would unite the world against Russia. Now it has.”

original Source

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.

International Organizations Middle East Politics & Diplomacy