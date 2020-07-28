A people-centered approach to AI and big data

The human species is barely half a century into the Internet Era, but, in that short period of time, it has seen enormous, unimaginable changes to our global society as billions of individuals gain access to the Internet. With those changes come many challenges, not the least among them misinformation and data bias. However, according to Dr. David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, the next decade of digital development promises to bring about even more unfathomable transformation through the wide-scale implementation of AI and Internet of Things devices. Without intentional actions taken to ensure the equity of the future Internet, we will see the dangers that are already emerging only intensify. Dr. Bray discussed these fears, as well as his suggestions for positive steps to take as a society, in a November 2019 episode of the Inc. Tank Podcast.

Watch the episode to hear Dr. Bray’s full discussion of how technologists and policymakers alike have a role to play in ensuring the next wave of digital development is an equitable one.