Original Source

On October 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Elliot Ackerman was featured in an episode of Open Debate entitled “Wartime Kill Switch: Human or AI?” in which he defended human control over lethal battlefield decisions.  

Fellow

Elliot Ackerman

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Afghanistan Defense Policy

Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.

Learn more

Related Experts: Elliot Ackerman

Artificial Intelligence Defense Policy Defense Technologies Security & Defense United States and Canada