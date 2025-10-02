Original Source

On September 30,  Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Elliot Ackerman authored an article in The Free Press entitled “Pete Hegseth Wants a ‘Warrior Culture.’ Does He Know What That Means?,” in which he discusses Secretary Hegseth’s changes to service member culture.

Fellow

Elliot Ackerman

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Afghanistan Defense Policy

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.

Learn more

Related Experts: Elliot Ackerman

Defense Policy National Security Security & Defense United States and Canada