On September 30, Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Elliot Ackermanauthored an article in The Free Press entitled “Pete Hegseth Wants a ‘Warrior Culture.’ Does He Know What That Means?,” in which he discusses Secretary Hegseth’s changes to service member culture.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifiesthe defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.