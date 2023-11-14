On November 10, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Elliot Ackerman was featured on NPR’s podcast Fresh Air . He spoke about the psychological effects of war from his several tours in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.
And so really, the central dilemma in war is that you have to ultimately oftentimes destroy the very thing that you love.
