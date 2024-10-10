On October 10, Elliot Ackerman, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, appeared in “Episode 166” of Scuttlebutt, a podcast supported by the Marine Corps Association. Ackerman speaks about his time in the Marine Corps, his work as an author, the intersection between reading and wargaming, and the “value of a military imagination.”
