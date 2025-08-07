On August 4, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Elliot Ackerman published an article entitled, “How Being an Intelligence Officer Made Me a Better Writer,” with The Free Press. In the piece, Ackerman details how his career as a veteran of the Marine Corps and CIA special operations has informed his fiction writing.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.