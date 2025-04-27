On April 27, 2025, Africa Center nonresident senior fellow Oluwayemisi Ajumobi published an article in Globalization and Health, “Safeguarding global health security amidst a scramble for Africa’s minerals for the clean energy transition.”

“The global transition to renewable energy is increasing the demand for critical minerals mining in Africa. Without appropriate safeguards, expansion of mining operations on the continent increases the risk of mining-associated infectious disease outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential,” Ajumobi writes.

