Dr. David Bray: Are we ready for AI?

Policymakers and analysts seem to constantly warn the public about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, but, to most , the changes it may bring seem distant. As Dr. David Bray, Director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center, explained on an October 2018 episode of the Device Squad podcast, the overwhelming power of AI combined with the public’s lack of concern for it could cause disaster without policy intervention. After all, AI, like all forms of computing, can and should be used for the betterment of society, but a well-reasoned and determined hand must steer AI development in the right direction.

Listen to the episode to hear Dr. Bray’s full discussion his vision for how AI development could, and should, reshape the digital world.