On September 3, Emma Ashford was quoted in The Guardian on the fallout of the Afghan withdrawal.

“Not surprisingly, there is now return of fire in the US from the many supporters of Biden’s decision. Emma Ashford, a leading advocate of a new grand strategy of US restraint, said: ‘If this episode pushes America’s European partners to improve their own military capabilities for this kind of thing, I’ll be thrilled.'”

