On February 17, Emma Ashford was quoted in a Defense News article by David Larter, focusing on the strategic implications of stationing a U.S. carrier group in the Persian Gulf.

“After showing signs of improvement following two deadly collisions in 2017, the Navy is again under pressure to provide aircraft carrier presence to the Middle East for the American regional force, U.S. Central Command, despite what experts say is limited public evidence that such deployments deter the United States’ top geopolitical adversary in the region: Iran.”

More about our expert