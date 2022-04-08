On April 8, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Kyle Atwell co-hosted an episode of the Modern War Institute’s Irregular Warfare Podcast titled “Dynamite to drones: The diffusion of lethal technology to terrorists and insurgents.” Atwell attempts to answer how nonstate actors use low-end technologies to their advantage and how the government can counter this proliferation of dangerous technologies.

