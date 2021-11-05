On November 5, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Kyle Atwell hosted a podcast titled “Special Operations Forces and Great Power Competition” for the Modern War Institute. The podcast discussed how the roles and responsibilities of special forces will change in a geopolitical context characterized by great-power competition and how they can balance enduring counterterrorism missions with new requirements.

