Hide
Original Source

Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Kyle Atwell was spotlighted in the February 2022 edition of the Princeton Alumni Weekly in an article titled “Tiger podcasts expand scholarly conversations, one episode at a time”. The list included Atwell’s biweekly Irregular Warfare Podcast as a notable example of Princeton student, faculty, and alumni audio content.

Fellow

Kyle Atwell

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Afghanistan Colombia
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Learn more

Related Experts: Kyle Atwell

Conflict Non-Traditional Threats United States and Canada