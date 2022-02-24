Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Kyle Atwell was spotlighted in the February 2022 edition of the Princeton Alumni Weekly in an article titled “Tiger podcasts expand scholarly conversations, one episode at a time”. The list included Atwell’s biweekly Irregular Warfare Podcast as a notable example of Princeton student, faculty, and alumni audio content.
