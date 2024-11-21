On November 19, August Cole, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, was mentioned in an Military Times article about his new novel “Task Force Talon: A Novel of the Army’s Next Fight,” co-authored with P.W. Singer. The article presented the novel within the framework of the US Army’s efforts to improve professional writing about the future of warfare.

