This month, Forward Defense senior US Marine Corps fellow Col John Barranco was quoted in the Wall Street Journal and Military.com in pieces titled, “Four Russian generals killed in three weeks show Moscow’s vulnerabilities in Ukraine,” and, “What the reported deaths of 4 Russian generals mean about the Fighting in Ukraine.” In both articles, he assesses that the recent deaths of four high-level Russian generals in Ukraine point to shortcomings in small-unit leadership, and have a negative impact on Russian morale.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: John B. Barranco