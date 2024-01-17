On January 17, Imran Bayoumi, Associate Director of the Scowcroft Security Initiative, was quoted by The New York Times DealBook newsletter on one of the six ‘snow leopards’ to watch for in 2024, a super-reflective white paint that can reflect 98% of sunlight, lowering air-conditioning needs and emissions.

[Super-reflective white paint is] one of those things that seems pretty simple, but it could have an outsize impact.

