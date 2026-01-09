Original Source

On January 9, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Initiative, was interviewed on CBC News arguing that investments in Arctic capabilities will best position Canada for partnership with the US amidst threats to Greenland.

Staff

Imran Bayoumi

Associate Director

GeoStrategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The GeoStrategy Initiative, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, leverages strategy development and long-range foresight to serve as the preeminent thought-leader and convener for policy-relevant analysis and solutions to understand a complex and unpredictable world. Through its work, the initiative strives to revitalize, adapt, and defend a rules-based international system in order to foster peace, prosperity, and freedom for decades to come.

learn more

Related Experts: Imran Bayoumi

Security & Defense United States and Canada