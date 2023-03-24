On March 23, Imran Bayoumi, assistant director with the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative in the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was interviewed by Trending Now on Canadian news station CHCH-TV on China’s meddling in Canadian elections. He argued that, while there is not evidence that China shaped the outcome of the election, this is part of a larger pattern of Chinese interference in Canada’s domestic affairs.

The list [of instances of Chinese interference] just goes on and on, but it is pretty clear that China does have an interest in impacting Canadian politics, and certainly they have been an active participant in doing so.

