Thu, Apr 2, 2020 Bello in the Africa Report: Multilateralism in the time of coronavirus In the News by Atlantic Council Related Experts: Abdoul Salam Bello, Africa Coronavirus South African President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the eve of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018 to discuss multilateral issues. (Flickr/GovernmentZA)

Last year, while looking ahead to the future of international relations, several global leaders wondered if “winter is coming.” Well, it has come. It’s the winter of coronavirus. At a time where regional and global solidarity should be the norm, it is the exception. This crisis calls for more (and better) multilateralism; not less. The crucial issue at stake is the state of our global health system. Read Senior Fellow Abdoul Salam Bello’s latest in the Africa Report for his take on the need for multilaterism in the time of the coronavirus.

Abdoul Salam Bello is a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.