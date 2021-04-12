Related content from the author
Mon, Oct 19, 2020
Busch featured in the Financial Times on transatlantic trade barriers and competition with China
Marc Busch answers three blunt questions on the Boeing-Airbus dispute, potential trends toward protectionism post-COVID-19, and opposition to US tariffs on China.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Busch in Cambridge University: Challenged in Geneva: WTO Litigation Experience and the Design of Preferential Trade Agreements
Busch was cited in the research article “Challenged in Geneva: WTO Litigation Experience and the Design of Preferential Trade Agreements” for his previously published work.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Aug 17, 2020
Busch in The Hill: US, UK play chicken over chlorinated chicken
Marc Busch writes that post-Brexit, the UK should embrace a simple solution on chlorinated chicken regulation to help jump-start a US-UK trade deal.
In the News by Marc L. Busch