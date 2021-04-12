Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Mon, Oct 19, 2020

Busch featured in the Financial Times on transatlantic trade barriers and competition with China

Marc Busch answers three blunt questions on the Boeing-Airbus dispute, potential trends toward protectionism post-COVID-19, and opposition to US tariffs on China.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Busch in Cambridge University: Challenged in Geneva: WTO Litigation Experience and the Design of Preferential Trade Agreements

Busch was cited in the research article “Challenged in Geneva: WTO Litigation Experience and the Design of Preferential Trade Agreements” for his previously published work.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business

Mon, Aug 17, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US, UK play chicken over chlorinated chicken

Marc Busch writes that post-Brexit, the UK should embrace a simple solution on chlorinated chicken regulation to help jump-start a US-UK trade deal.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business

