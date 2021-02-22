Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Sun, Oct 25, 2020

Busch in The Hill: American companies challenge Trump’s tariff narrative

Marc Busch writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Busch in The Hill: In losing China tariffs at the WTO, the US dodged a bullet

Marc Busch writes that had the WTO found certain US tariffs on China legal, it would have created an endless spiral of countermeasures that put US exports at risk around the world.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Trade

Sun, Jun 21, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Lighthizer’s tariff ‘reset’ would dramatically change the politics of US trade remedies

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Trade

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative