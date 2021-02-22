Related content from the author
Sun, Oct 25, 2020
Busch in The Hill: American companies challenge Trump’s tariff narrative
Marc Busch writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Sep 28, 2020
Busch in The Hill: In losing China tariffs at the WTO, the US dodged a bullet
Marc Busch writes that had the WTO found certain US tariffs on China legal, it would have created an endless spiral of countermeasures that put US exports at risk around the world.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sun, Jun 21, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Lighthizer’s tariff ‘reset’ would dramatically change the politics of US trade remedies
Related content from the author
In the News by Marc L. Busch