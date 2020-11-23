Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden’s pre-Trump language on trade needs updating

Marc Busch writes that President Trump has dramatically changed how we talk about trade and Biden must cut a new path to define his own trade policy.

China Economy & Business

Sat, Nov 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property

Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

China Economy & Business

Mon, Aug 31, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US cheddar cheese in Europe’s trade mousetrap

Marc Busch writes that a trade debacle between the US and EU over the word “cheddar” is a symptom of a greater contest in trade relations with third-party states.

Economy & Business European Union

