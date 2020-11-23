Related content from the author
Mon, Aug 10, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden’s pre-Trump language on trade needs updating
Marc Busch writes that President Trump has dramatically changed how we talk about trade and Biden must cut a new path to define his own trade policy.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sat, Nov 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property
Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Aug 31, 2020
Busch in The Hill: US cheddar cheese in Europe’s trade mousetrap
Marc Busch writes that a trade debacle between the US and EU over the word “cheddar” is a symptom of a greater contest in trade relations with third-party states.
In the News by Marc L. Busch