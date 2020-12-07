Related content from the author
Sat, Nov 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property
Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sun, Oct 11, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Italy’s pasta label is ‘COOL’ protectionism
Marc Busch writes that “country of origin” labels are among the most ingenious trade protectionist labels ever. Despite doing more harm than good go consumers, they are making a comeback.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Aug 31, 2020
Busch in The Hill: US cheddar cheese in Europe’s trade mousetrap
Marc Busch writes that a trade debacle between the US and EU over the word “cheddar” is a symptom of a greater contest in trade relations with third-party states.
In the News by Marc L. Busch