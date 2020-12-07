Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Sat, Nov 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property

Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Sun, Oct 11, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Italy’s pasta label is ‘COOL’ protectionism

Marc Busch writes that “country of origin” labels are among the most ingenious trade protectionist labels ever. Despite doing more harm than good go consumers, they are making a comeback.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Mon, Aug 31, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US cheddar cheese in Europe’s trade mousetrap

Marc Busch writes that a trade debacle between the US and EU over the word “cheddar” is a symptom of a greater contest in trade relations with third-party states.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business European Union

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative