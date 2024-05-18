On May 13, Daniel Calingaert, Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was published in the Liberal Patriot on the risks to free and fair elections. He examines the global landscape of elections in 2024, noting both the bright spots and backsliding, and offers suggestions for how democracy advocates can defend it.

Liberal democracy’s defenders need to show determination in both the short and the long games—to step up support both for fair processes in upcoming elections and for liberal institutions that will sustain democracy and make fair elections possible in the future.

