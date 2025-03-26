On March 26, COTS Journal published an article by Gen James “Hoss” Cartwright, USMC (ret.) and Jags Kandasamy, Commissioners on Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare, highlighting key recommendations from the Commission’s final report. The piece explores enterprise software and operational software, outlining a strategic approach to their procurement and use. The authors urge the Department of Defense to adopt both software systems to enhance warfighter protection, ensure effective equipping, and improve battlefield safety.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.
Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare aims to digitally transform the armed forces for success in future battlefields. Comprised of a distinguished group of subject-matter and industry commissioners, the Commission has developed a framework to enhance US and allied forces through emergent digital capabilities.