On December 15, CBS Studios put into development Burn In, an AI drama based on Burn In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution by Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow August Cole and P.W. Singer. Burn In is described as a “gripping techno-thriller and fact-based tour of tomorrow” that explores an America where the science fictions of AI and robotics has come true.
