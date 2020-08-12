Wed, Aug 12, 2020 Charai in Newsmax: International coalition needed for change in Lebanon In the News by Atlantic Council Corruption Lebanon Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society

The deadly explosion in Beirut has left Lebanon reeling, caught between an economic crisis, crumbling public services, and a growing pandemic. In this moment, the international community must come together in standing with the Lebanese majority to enable a truly independent and viable Lebanese state. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in Newsmax on how an international coalition is needed to promote change in Lebanon.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.