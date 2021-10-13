In many nations, social media networks fill a key role, often providing the only platform for free speech. “They alone provide a measure of what is known in Arabic as “tanfees” or social release”, argues Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on the debate between Facebook and other social media networks filling a crucial role as platforms of free speech and the unintended consequences of the social media giant’s outsized role in the public square.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.