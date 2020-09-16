Wed, Sep 16, 2020 Charai in The Hill: Abraham Accords: New hope for peace in Middle East In the News by Atlantic Council Israel Middle East Politics & Diplomacy The Gulf

Though some in Arab countries fear that signing a peace agreement with Israel will threaten the prospects for a two-state solution, the Abraham Accords could mark a major turning point in the Middle East. And, Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai argues, could present an opportunity for both Israelis and Palestinians to see increased security, economic opportunity, and hope. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in The Hill on the potential for peace in the Middle East as a result of the Abraham Accords.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.