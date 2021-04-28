Charai in The Hill: Allies will make the difference in exiting Afghanistan, dealing with Iran

Within recent weeks, the Biden administration has made clear its priority goals in Central Asia: withdrawal from Afghanistan and renewed outreach to Iran. In order for the administration to reach these goals, it must coordinate a coalition of the United States’ allies, argues Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on why US cooperation with allies is the key to successfully withdrawing from Afghanistan and reducing tensions with Iran.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.