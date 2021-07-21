Wed, Jul 21, 2021 Charai in The Hill: As the world reopens, surging detentions and abuses isolate China In the News by Atlantic Council China Human Rights Politics & Diplomacy

Against the backdrop of its arbitrary detentions of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, China is facing the risk of widespread boycott of its 2022 Olympics. Unless the international community gets some proof of improvement on human rights issues, sponsors will not be able to avoid heightened pressure to boycott, says Ahmed Charai. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in The Hill on why China should release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in advance of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.