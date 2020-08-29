Sat, Aug 29, 2020 Charai in the Jerusalem Post: Can Arabs and Israelis prosper together? In the News by Atlantic Council Israel Morocco Politics & Diplomacy The Gulf

The Arab world was strangely quiet in the wake of the United Arab Emirates’ announcement of peace with Israel. But the announcement is a strategic victory for both Israel and the UAE, with the potential to impact Arab-Israeli relations as far afield as Morocco. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Post on the prospects for Arabs and Israelis to prosper together.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.