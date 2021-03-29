Mon, Mar 29, 2021 Charai in the Jerusalem Post: Did elections make peace in the Middle East a possibility? In the News by Atlantic Council Elections Israel Middle East Politics & Diplomacy

As Israel’s public remains evenly divided between Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition and an alternative leadership, the strength of the country’s democracy is at risk. A solution must be found, argues Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai, or else the country may find itself unable to seize approaching opportunities for peace and security. Read Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Post on how Israel can maintain and strengthen its democracy.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.