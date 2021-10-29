“In the name of ideology, Iranian authorities continue to suppress their own people”, argues Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai. President Biden has expressed “trying diplomacy first” and “other options” if talks with the Iranian regime failed. Read Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune on how President Biden’s ongoing negotiations with the Iranian regime must consider the plight of the Iranian people.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.