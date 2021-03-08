Charai in the National Interest: How Biden’s experience could make or break his Middle East policy

President Joe Biden has one key strength that much of the world has overlooked: his robust experience navigating the agencies and departments of the US government, which has also resulted in his assembly of the most experienced foreign policy team of any US president. There are plenty of opportunities for Biden to make real progress in the Middle East; however, Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai cautions, the administration will need to balance capitalizing on its wealth of experience with adapting to new circumstances and opportunities. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on recommendations for the Biden administration’s strategy in the Middle East.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.