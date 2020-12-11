Fri, Dec 11, 2020 Charai in the National Interest: The blessings of the Moroccan-Israel agreement In the News by Atlantic Council Israel Middle East North Africa Politics & Diplomacy

With the recent announcement of a normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel, critics have downplayed the importance of this new agreement for Morocco. However, Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai argues, the agreement was not inevitable, but rather a remarkable breakthrough, presenting lessons on the benefits of a regional diplomatic approach to future negotiators. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.