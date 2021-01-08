Charai in the National Interest: Why America will rebound from the storming of the Capitol

In the wake of the storming of the United States Capitol by extremists on January 6, Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai reflects on the resilience of American values and democracy during crisis. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the hope he sees for healing and how the United States can move forward.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.