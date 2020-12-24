Thu, Dec 24, 2020 Charai in the National Interest: Why Israel and Morocco are ushering in a new era of peace In the News by Atlantic Council Israel Middle East North Africa Politics & Diplomacy

During a recent visit to Morocco, Israeli national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat did something highly symbolic: he expressed his allegiance to King Mohammed VI in Moroccan Arabic, demonstrating his own ties to the country as well as the greater history between the two nations. This is a historical moment, says Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai, which will mark a turn towards greater peace between Morocco and Israel and a return to the tolerance reflected in Morocco’s history. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the hope for peace reflected in Morocco and Israel’s normalization of relations.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.