On March 10, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow August Cole was cited in These Times article titled “How Spotify is quietly supporting the military-industrial complex.” The article explains how Spotify’s CEO is investing his profits in Helsing AI, which supports battlefield operations in line with Cole’s theories as to the role of robots in the future of warfare.

