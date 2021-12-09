On December 9, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow August Cole published an article in War on the Rocks titled “Left of beep: The United States needs an algorithmic warfare group.” In the article, Cole argues that the United States risks being left behind in the competition to field artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the future battlespace, and that a dedicated Algorithmic Warfare Group is needed to get AI technology into the hands of the services.

“…there is an underappreciated risk that now this building wave of knowledge and innovation won’t actually filter down in time to shape the tactics of frontline U.S. units.” Share this quote

