On April 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow August Cole sat down with US Marine Corps Major General Peter D. Huntley, Commander of the Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), to discuss the command’s future pathways and the strategic challenges it faces today.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.