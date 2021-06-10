On June 10, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow August Cole and strategist P.W. Singer recorded a podcast for Mad Scientist Laboratory titled “Realer than real: useful fiction.” In the podcast, Cole and Singer discuss the power of fictional intelligence, how it differs from science fiction, and how it can create stories about the future that resonate and inform policy.
For all these people out there right now, who are experimenting with short stories…it’s important to remember that the project that [you think won’t] go anywhere can actually lead to something profound and spectacular.