On March 23, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Scott Cooper was highlighted in a PRNewswire article titled “Peraton strategically invests in expanding government and customer relations capabilities.” The news release calls attention to Cooper’s recent appointment to vice president of strategic advocacy in the Government and Customer Relations division of Peraton, where he will manage external engagement strategies of think tanks, federally funded research and development centers, advocacy groups, and other organizations.

