On March 17, Evan Cooper published an article in Inkstick about how the United States could utilize public diplomacy to counter disinformation campaigns.

“In his first major speech as secretary of state, Anthony Blinken pledged that the United States would fight the spread of disinformation because “the truth is the cornerstone of our democracy.” If truth really is the cornerstone of democracy, it might explain why democracies are having such a hard time at the moment. The information environment is peppered with disinformation, with numerous powerful state actors attempting to undermine their adversaries and advance their own positions with falsities. Disinformation about COVID-19, trade agreements, and rumors of non-existent plans for invasion upended US policy, leaving officials scrambling to respond and minimize the damage.”

