Thu, Jul 16, 2020

COVID-19 highlights how we need better internet access everywhere

In the News by Atlantic Council

To help us better understand the future of the internet, data usage, privacy, and the impact of new technologies on social networks and the future of communication, Ray Wang, CEO and founder of a Silicon Valley-based advisory firm Constellation Research, and Vala Afshar of ZDNet invited GeoTech Center Commissioner Vint Cerf, GeoTech Center Director Dr. David Bray, and other distinguished guests to join their weekly show DisrupTV. The panelists discussed digital disruption in the COVID-19 era, considering what flaws the pandemic has revealed in our current digital ecosystem.

Watch the episode and view a summary at the link below to hear more of the panel’s ideas regarding improvements to be made to our internet environment in a time when large segments of the population are relying on digital connectivity to work, learn, and live their lives.

